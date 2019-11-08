Furious residents demand answers after Mansfield Quarry collapse

Residents say they are up in arms after a quarry collapsed near their homes last night.

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Berry Hill last night, after part of the quarry collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield were affected by the landslip

Thirty-five properties on Bank End Close in the Berry Hill Quarry area of Mansfield were affected by the landslip, which happened yesterday evening.

READ MORE: Evacuated residents hail community after Mansfield quarry collapse

Residents are now asking how such an incident was allowed to happen, and why their warnings about the safety of the quarry were not heeded.

One woman who lives on Bank End Close said: "We are up in arms, all of us are fuming.

"We moved in from the house being built in 2011. We were concerned about the quarry, and asked if they would do something about the quarry wall [to make it secure].

Berry Hill Lane remains closed

"The builders said it will be sorted, it's all in hand.

READ MORE: Residents evacuated from homes after quarry collapses in Mansfield

"They never did. We had to contact Mansfield District Council to see if they would do anything about it and they've not been bothered.

"Now [the collapse] has happened, it's really worrying."

Although residents have not yet been given the official all-clear to return to their homes, after a broken night's sleep, many have gone back to their properties to make sure they still have a home, and to check on pets they had to leave behind.

READ MORE: Police update after residents evacuated near collapsed Mansfield quarry

One resident criticised Mansfield District Council for the lack of communication, saying they had been left in the dark about what has been happening.

"No-one has told use we can come back, " she said.

"We expected to come back and see loads of councillors, planning people, and structural engineers, but there's no-one to be seen.

"It's like a ghost town. We've been told nothing."

Another resident, who lives on the adjoining Stone Bank added: "A couple of years ago there was a massive slide behind our house.

"When we bought the property we were told to not worry because the quarry was safe.

"We bought that house in good faith. When someone's selling a house it should be secure, or it shouldn't be on the market.

"We didn't realise there was an issue until we moved in - we expected netting or some sort of structure to be put into the quarry face to reinforce it.

"We were promised this and nothing's ever been done. A few men with hard hats came round and they sent a drone.

"There's been an uproar about the trees at the top of the quarry because they didn't want to cut them down, but with how big the trees are, we're worried they could fall on our houses.

"We have had trees fall down into a neighbours garden a couple of years ago - we've had loads of issues.

"Now this has happened, something has got to be done. This is dangerous. What if my kids had been on the garden?"

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, described what happened after the incident, which happened just before 5pm yesterday (November 7).

"My friend phoned me last night as the landslip was happening. I came home 45 minutes later to fire engines and police cars on the road.

"It was shocking to come back and see the road cordoned off. I went into my house because my kids and mum were home. We were advised to evacuate, and ten minutes later a policewoman told us we had to evacuate.

"We just had to go. We went to my mother and father in laws. My kids, who are eight and 12 have had no sleep, they were petrified and crying their eyes out."

Residents have also criticised Mansfield District Council for offering them emergency accommodation at a hostel in Ravensdale. Many ended up staying with friends and family instead.

One mum who lives on Bank End said: "We were offered a hostel in Ravensdale. Were they having a laugh? I'm not taking my five-year-old to a hostel in Ravensdale."

Another resident added: "A housing officer gave me her number last night, and they offered me a place in a hostel in Ravesndale.

"I din't want to go, so I went to my mum and dads."

Mansfield District Council has been contacted for comment.