Funeral fundraiser for Mansfield stabbing victim

Friends and family of the young man who was stabbed to death in a Mansfield street have set up an online fundraising page to help pay for his funeral.

The 18-year-old, who has been named locally as Liam Peters but by police as Liam Gray, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre yesterday (August 1) stabbing inside a house on Gladstone Street.

The picture on the Gofundme page

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A GoFundMe page has been created with the aim of raising £5,000 to help Liam's family pay for his funeral.

The page pays tribute to the young man.

It states: "As many of you already know due to this young man being so popular , Liam Peters was subject to a knife attack today on the first of August.

"Liam tragically lost his fight and passed away shortly after , leaving behind his brand new baby girl, girlfriend, his mum, dad and three siblings.

"All of the family are truly heart broken and were not expecting such heart break to occur.

"I have set up this go fund page me to help raise as much money as possible to help my good friends give their beautiful son the "best goodbye" they can .

"Please, if Liam's family need anything at this moment in time apart from having him back , it's our support.

"Let's all pull together and show his family the support we can give them . Any donations towards Liam's final resting place would be so greatly appreciated . Thank you."

Another comment on the page added: "My beautiful boy taken at the hands of a monster. He had his whole life ahead of him he was kind caring funny loving.

"He was a son, grandson, father, brother and partner.

"He had a heart of gold and he was taken so suddenly from us we didn’t have time to prepare to bury him.

"We never in our evilest nightmares thought this day would come, the day I had to bury my son before myself.

"I don’t know how I’m going get through this, but I thank you all for your support.

"I may need your arms to hold me up and shoulders to cry on and for that I’m truly grateful."

To donate, click here: gofundme.com/f/the-best-goodbye-for-liam-peters

