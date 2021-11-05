Funeral arranger Jodie proud to return to her roots and serve families in Kimberley

Jodie Wardle has started work at Gillotts in Kimberley.

Jodie Wardle said that she is finding her new role “massively rewarding” after joining the team at Gillotts Funeral Directors’ branch in Main Street, Kimberley, last month.

Jodie was born in the town and went to school just around the corner from Gillotts’ office, where, working alongside funeral director Alan Winfield, she is responsible for talking to families and discussing what they want for their loved one’s send-off.

Jodie previously divided her time between working as a charity donation administrator at the firm’s headquarters in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, and working as a funeral arranger at its office in Derby Road, Stapleford.

She joined Gillotts last year, having previously worked in administration roles for the NHS and the British Army military police, and said she is thoroughly enjoying her new role.

She said: “I was born in Kimberley and I grew up here, so to come back here and work in a town I know so well is a great opportunity for me.

“My family actually came into this office and spoke to Alan when we organised my dad’s funeral three years ago and at that time I remember thinking what an interesting and rewarding profession it would be.

“Now I’m working here myself I’m finding it massively rewarding, especially because I’m dealing with families of people I either know or have known of from growing up here and I know how important that local connection is to anybody who has just lost a loved one.”

Joanne Hutsby, a partner in Gillotts, which also operates offices in Selston, Eastwood, Stapleford and across the Derbyshire border in Heanor, said’: “All of our offices serve tight-knit communities and having somebody like Jodie, who grew up in Kimberley and knows so many people still living in the town, is a real comfort to local families.