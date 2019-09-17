Funeral announced for tragic Mansfield teen Liam Peters

The funeral is set to take place of a teenager who was stabbed in Mansfield.

Liam Peters, who was just 18, was fatally injured in Gladstone Street on August 1.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, but died a short time later.

Liam's funeral procession organised by A.Wass Funeral Directors will begin at Gladstone Street on Friday, September 20, and arrive at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, on Church Side, at 1pm.

The service will be followed by a cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on Derby Road.

Sian and Liam

Liam’s girlfriend, Sian Riley said: “It is an open funeral and all are welcome to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes.”

Liam’s family have requested that mourners wear colours, and anything they feel comfortable in.

Liam’s family has also requested no flowers, but there will be a donation tin for anyone that would like to donate.

Part of the donations will go to to Liam and Sian’s nine-week-old daughter Isla Paige Peters, and some to The Missing Piece Charity, who support bereaved families.

A 17-year-old youth appeared at Nottingham Crown Court via videolink on August 6, charged with Liam’s murder.

No application was made at the hearing, but the trial date was pencilled in for January 27 with an estimated length of two weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was arranged for November 4.

You can donate to the Gofundme set up in Liam's memory here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-best-goodbye-for-liam-peters