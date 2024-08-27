Fundraising page launches for 'heartbroken' Clipstone family after house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising page has been launched for a Clipstone family whose house was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Faye Marie Bratt and her family have been left “heartbroken” as their house went up in flames on Tuesday morning (August 27).

The family woke up at 5:30am to find their house on fire and sadly lost everything in the blaze.

Within hours of the news, the community had gathered to support Faye and her family, as Faye is well-known for her community work and volunteering.

Faye pictured with her children. The Clipstone family have lost everything in a house fire. A fundraising page has been launched to help support the family at this time.

A GoFundMe page has since been created by family friend Karen Green at www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-has-destroyed-a-beautiful-familys-home

On the fundraising page, Karen said: “This morning, Faye suffered a house fire and lost nearly everything.

“I don’t know the full extent as Faye is still in shock – but I do know that this lady does so much for the community and truly deserves to have some good given back to her.

“Faye has a beautiful boy with Down syndrome, so the fire has also affected him as well as her other children.

Imagine inside the Clipstone home shared by Darcie-Leigh.

“I am wanting to raise funds so that she can replace as much as she can.”

In a public post on her Facebook page, Faye confirmed that her family had suffered a fire but requested no messages to be sent to her directly as she needs time to process what has happened.

Friends of the family are asking for donations to help the family at this time.

An image taken by Darcie-Leigh to show the extent of the damage.

Donations needed include; boys' clothes in sizes 3-6 months, and boys’ clothing aged 2-3 years, along with kids' shoe size 7-8, plus women's clothes (size 8-10), and women's shoe size 5. A baby pushchair and car seat are also required.

Residents can support the family by donating directly to the GoFundMe page or contacting Toni-Louise Newcombe from the Rope Project (www.facebook.com/groups/817422362406800) to provide essential items.

Items can also be dropped off at 144 Highfield Road in Clipstone.

Faye's daughter, Darcie-Leigh, shared images of the extent of the fire and stated that the family appreciated “absolutely anything” at this time, as they woke up to most of their livelihood and belongings destroyed in the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for an update about the fire.