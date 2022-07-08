Fundraisers launched for funeral of Derbyshire teenage crash victim who had just turned 18

Jennifer Woodhouse, aged 18, had been enjoying a ‘summer of fun’ with her best friend Lara Meldrum, 19, when they were involved in a fatal smash on the A158 in Hagworthingham, Lincolnshire, on June 17.

Police say the pair were treated for their injuries but sadly both later died.

Two GoFundMe pages have now been set in memory of Jennifer, with more than £5,500 raised in less than 24 hours to cover the cost of her funeral and support her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lara Meldrum (left) and Jennifer Woodhouse (right) died last Friday after a crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham.

One fundraiser, set up by a family friend, has raised more than £2,500 towards its £2,750 target.

It reads: "My dear friend Ruth tragically lost her 18-year-old daughter in a car accident. Jennifer was truly the most beautiful, loving child with such a bright future in front of her.

"Her mother Ruth is undeniably the most doting mother a child could wish for. I don’t know what to do because I can’t bring her back, I can’t ease the pain.

"Ruth has lost her daughter, George his sister and Brendan was her father. Jennifer had so many people that loved her. She was best buddies with my daughter growing up and I can honestly say every memory of Jennifer as a child is a good one.

Jennifer Woodhouse lived in the Alfreton area

"I have set up this page of my own accord in the hope we can raise some money for the family to do with as they wish. Whether it be towards the funeral, a memorial, time away as a family to grieve, or even just that extra time off work.

"We will all miss Jennifer greatly and the world will not be the same without her in it. At this time I feel useless and this is all I can think to do to maybe ease some of the burden.

"May you rest in peace little Jennifer.”

The second, which has raised more than £3,200 towards a £4,000 goal, says: “On June 17, Jennifer tragically lost her life in a car accident. Jen had just turned 18 and had her whole life ahead of her.

"Jen was loved by all who knew her; a truly beautiful soul, funny, kind, hardworking, clever & endlessly supportive, she will be missed more than words can express.

"The heartache Jennifer's family are experiencing is unthinkable, and nothing will take away their pain.

"With this in mind, we are raising money to support Jen's incredible mum, Ruth, and her beloved brother, George, in organising a fitting memorial for their beautiful girl.”

Both Jennifer, from Alfreton, and Lara, who lived in Arnold, Nottinghamshire,had been due to start studying together at Sheffield Hallam University in September and had been on a day trip to the beach when the collision occurred.

Their families have paid tribute to them.

Jennifer’s family described her as a ‘beautifully kind-hearted’ young woman while Lara’s family said she was a ‘fun loving girl’ who would be so sadly missed.

Lincolnshire Police remain keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.