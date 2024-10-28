Fundraiser to ensure Warsop father of two has best Christmas with family following terminal cancer battle

Residents are rallying round to raise cash for the family of a much loved Warsop community champion who is battling a terminal illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Hubbard, 43, is well known in for his selfless work in the community over the years and efforts to better the area he grew up including building safety barriers on the Carrs to help protect young swans, before helping to create a new community park.

Friends and family have raised money following the father of two’s bowel cancer diagnosis in 2021 as he has been unable to work due to his illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now a new fundraising mission has been launched in a bid to ensure Tony and his family have the best Christmas together, following the sad news that he has exhausted all possible treatment routes.

Tony pictured with his wife Leonie and children Evie and Roman.

Tony had been working as a self-employed joiner prior to his shock cancer diagnosis.

Scott Topliss, a close friend of Tony, has set up the new fundraising page and wrote: “I’m sure most of Mansfield are aware of Tony Hubbard’s situation as he’s well known and liked by everyone because he’s a kind, funny, caring guy that would help out anyone and I’ve been lucky to call him one of my best mates for over 26 years.

“If the surgery had gone well other avenues of treatment would have become available, and bought him 1-2 more years, but because of the infections/wound and complications, he won’t be healed in time to start any more treatments, so in their words, it brings his life expectancy down to months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony is in good spirits and he will still be doing everything he can to prove them wrong as he’s still got a holiday to Egypt that he wants to take his wife and kids on.

“The main reason for setting this up is to give him and his family the best Christmas EVER and really spoil them kids and to make sure all the bills are paid for them so they can just concentrate on Tony as his wife is literally running round sorting everything for him and the kids but she cant keep it up forever, so with all that in mind we would really appreciate any donation you can spare.”