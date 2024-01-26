Fundraiser launched for Mansfield dad with 'bleed on brain' to improve 'quality' of life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Spalding, from Mansfield, thought it was a normal night like any other, as he went for a soak in the bath while tea was cooking.

It was after he was dressed when he said he felt the “worst pain imaginable” in his chest.

He then fell onto the floor, with his eyes rolling back in his head – gasping for breath.

Chis Spalding in hospital.

Chris’ partner Kelly said she called an ambulance straight away only to be told it would likely be 8-10 hours before anyone responded.

She said Chris was struggling for air as his breathing became more laboured, but after an additional “distressed” call – she said an ambulance arrived thirty minutes later.

Kelly said they were told by four paramedics and a student who checked him over that it wasn’t a stroke but it was heart related and he needed to go to hospital urgently.

The 41-year-old was given a series of CT scans and tests showing fluid in his pericardium (the fluid-filled sack which surrounds the heart), likely to be empyema (puss forming in the area), believed to have been caused by a bacterial infection around his heart – he also had a collapsed lung.

Chris was rushed into surgery where a drain was put into his pericardium to get rid of all the fluid and reinflate his lung, spending weeks in hospital.

Chris’ sister Sara has since set up a GoFundMe at https://shorturl.at/blxU3 to help Chris improve his quality of life following the medical episode.

Sara said she hopes the fundraiser will help alleviate financial worry from the family at this time with hopes of purchasing an INR machine as Chris must now be tested three times a week to reduce his risk of a stroke.

In an update from the family as of January 22, Sara said the results of his first brain scan showed he has several bleeds on his brain, likely caused by an embolism that broke apart during the operation.

She said the bleed is what is potentially causing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea, and sleep disturbances.

Chris is now set for further scans and medical monitoring for the rest of his life as the family hope his bleeding does not intensify.

Sara said: “Chris still cannot work and his sick pay is quickly coming to an end, with a home to run and four children to support it’s getting increasingly difficult.

“He is only 41 years old and deserves the same quality of life that we all do.

“He has helped out his local community giving his time to volunteer at the soup kitchen, during COVID he put himself on the frontline to make sure the homeless still got a decent meal every day and helped deliver food parcels – he also became a lifeline for some who had no one to talk to and built a rapport with service users, as he was someone they could confide in, which in turn helped the mental health of many.