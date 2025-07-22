Fundraiser for Mansfield family who lost their home after tumble dryer fire

A fundraiser has been set up to help a Mansfield family of six after a tumble dryer fire broke out at their home.

Chloe Johnson was using her tumble dryer at her home on Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, when she started to smell smoke. She checked the dryer and found her clothes were burnt.

She turned the dryer off but it was too late and a fire had started.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to reports of a house fire on Ravensdale Road in Mansfield at 5.21pm on July 15.

Damage caused by the fire

“Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Edwinstowe, and Warsop attended the incident.

“Four firefighters entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the tumble dryer fire.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

To help the family get back on their feet a fundraiser has been set up by close friend, Donna Keaton.

Donna said: “I have set up the fundraiser to help my best friend and her family as they have literally lost everything.

“They didn’t even have any shoes, only the clothes on their back. They have lost all their belongings and furniture in the fire.

“I became involved by helping collecting donations, and setting up the Go Fund Me.

“A lot of friends and family members have helped with gifting their old clothes, also collecting items donated.

“Celcius Tanning in Mansfield have set up a raffle to raise money for the family and a donation point where people can drop things off.

“As well as Ravensdale convenience store who have helped by giving the family some items of food to help while they are in the hotel, and having a donation box.

“If it wasn’t for the community, they wouldn’t have anything. They really appreciate all the donations given so far and are extremely grateful.

“Their whole life has been turned upside down and have been left with nothing, also nothing for their four children.

“We are setting up the Go Fund Me as they will need help with new furniture, flooring, clothes, food, etc, when they finally get their new place.”