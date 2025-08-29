Funding support for Blidworth charity fighting loneliness and isolation

Helping to recognise the outstanding contribution the Blidworth Men in Sheds team provide in supporting the wellbeing of local older people, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has donated £500 to assist with new projects throughout the next 12 months.

The Men in Sheds Group in Blidworth provides both support and a safe and friendly meeting place for local men over 55 who might otherwise find themselves isolated and lonely. Located at Burma Road Industrial Estate the workshop-style initiative encourages members to share and learn new skills, participate in a mix of fun and practical activities, from refurbishing furniture to wooden toy making, and putting the world to rights over a brew all whilst enjoying the company of like-minded individuals.

According to Age UK, more than one million older men now live alone in the UK1, many of whom have faced issues, such as loss of relationships through bereavement or reduced social interactions due to worsening health or mobility.

Initiatives like Men in Sheds can have a significant positive impact on the wellbeing of older people by encouraging new friendships, offering opportunities to contribute to local communities, providing access to services and benefits which support independent living, and improving self-confidence.

Men in Sheds previously received funding through Age UK however it will soon be ending, and from January 2026, the group will be independently run by its members and volunteers. The group will be responsible for funding all staffing and overheads themselves and will rely heavily on donations to help keep the shed going. Spotting an opportunity to help, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has stepped in and donated £500 towards running costs the next 12 months.

Francis O’Malley, Chair at Men in Sheds Blidworth, said: “We can’t thank the McCarthy Stone Foundation enough for their generous donation. The Men in Sheds group has become a key part of the Blidworth area, providing a safe and fun environment in which older local men and women over the age of 55 can share skills and try something new whilst establishing new friendships.

“Using the donation from the McCarthy Stone Foundation, we can purchase the materials and equipment we need. This means we can provide members with a better equipped facility, which will help them with their own projects, as well as those that will benefit the local community.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer led charitable causes that promote the health and wellbeing of older people. It is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, which has a new Retirement Living development, Davison House under construction on Mansfield Road in Daybrook.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone and we are delighted, in partnership with the McCarthy Stone Foundation, to lend a helping hand to Men in Sheds in Blidworth.

“As a company specialising in the development of friendly and welcoming communities for retirees, the happiness and welfare of older people is at the heart of everything we do. This makes initiatives such as this a great fit for us. We look forward to seeing the Men in Sheds group continue its work in supporting the wider community through its range of activities.”

To help with the transition from Age UK, Blidworth Men in Sheds is looking for additional grant funding and welcomes any support possible from local businesses and the community.

Those interested in finding out more about the McCarthy Stone Foundation are invited to visit https://mccarthyandstonefoundation.org.