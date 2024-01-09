Funds have been secured to alleviate congestion on a busy Mansfield junction after years of “stalling” on the project – as newly sourced funding aims to expand capacity at the junction, and reduce lengthy queue times for drivers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A junction, often referred to as Sainsbury's junction, where the A60 crosses with Baums Lane and Mansfield Leisure Park on Park Lane in the south of Mansfield, has been a “common concern” for residents over the years, especially since planning permission was granted by Mansfield Council for the site to have only one entrance and one exit.

Many residents have reported congestion and queues of over half an hour to exit the supermarket or facilities on Mansfield Leisure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Ben Bradley MP said he made a commitment to improve the junction in his role, even drawing up county council plans where he managed to secure the funding from the department for transport 'pinch point’ fund in March 2020.

Traffic reportedly builds up from Mansfield Leisure Park and adjacent supermarkets.

But he said unfortunately the announcement coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and when the first lockdown was put in place – the transport funding was redirected to tackling the health emergency and the funding was lost.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, the government announced the projects that will be funded by the £20m levelling up partnership, which was allocated to Mansfield in early 2023.

Included in this list was £2m for the Sainsbury's junction to help relieve congestion, which means that alongside allocated Nottinghamshire Council funding, there is "now enough money” in the pot to deliver the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Bradley MP, commenting on the news, said: “It's been a three year mission to try and find alternative sources of funding for the plan, and now – we’ve done it.

“Nottinghamshire Council will fund part of the project to expand capacity at this junction, and today it's been announced that the government will fund the rest through the levelling up partnership.

“Three years, countless meetings, countless different avenues explored, but I promised local people I would get it done, and now we're going to deliver.”