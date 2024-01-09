Funding set to relieve congestion on 'busy' Mansfield junction
A junction, often referred to as Sainsbury's junction, where the A60 crosses with Baums Lane and Mansfield Leisure Park on Park Lane in the south of Mansfield, has been a “common concern” for residents over the years, especially since planning permission was granted by Mansfield Council for the site to have only one entrance and one exit.
Many residents have reported congestion and queues of over half an hour to exit the supermarket or facilities on Mansfield Leisure Park.
Coun Ben Bradley MP said he made a commitment to improve the junction in his role, even drawing up county council plans where he managed to secure the funding from the department for transport 'pinch point’ fund in March 2020.
But he said unfortunately the announcement coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and when the first lockdown was put in place – the transport funding was redirected to tackling the health emergency and the funding was lost.
On Monday, January 8, 2024, the government announced the projects that will be funded by the £20m levelling up partnership, which was allocated to Mansfield in early 2023.
Included in this list was £2m for the Sainsbury's junction to help relieve congestion, which means that alongside allocated Nottinghamshire Council funding, there is "now enough money” in the pot to deliver the scheme.
Coun Ben Bradley MP, commenting on the news, said: “It's been a three year mission to try and find alternative sources of funding for the plan, and now – we’ve done it.
“Nottinghamshire Council will fund part of the project to expand capacity at this junction, and today it's been announced that the government will fund the rest through the levelling up partnership.
“Three years, countless meetings, countless different avenues explored, but I promised local people I would get it done, and now we're going to deliver.”
Final stages of planning work for the project is believed to involve the expansion of the exit of the junction to allow more vehicles to exit the car park at one time, will now take place at Nottinghamshire Council.