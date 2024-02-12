Funding grants available for good causes and community groups in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New funding awards are open for applications from the Mayor’s 500 fund, Robin Hood Lottery Community Fund, and Grant in Aid.

Applications opened on February 12 and the deadline for bids to the Mayor 500 Fund is February 25.

Robin Hood and Grant in Aid applications close on February 29.

Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

The Mayor’s 500 fund is a percentage contribution from the Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams’ net salary to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for groups, individuals, and volunteers to deliver a specific project in the Mansfield community.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I am proud of what we have achieved so far with the Mayor’s 500 fund, supporting many groups across Mansfield, which is why I am pleased to be opening up applications again.

“You will have two weeks to let us know how we can give you a helping hand.

“I am always overwhelmed by the number of applications received – however, I am pleased that we have two other sources of funding for applicants to apply to, increasing their chances of getting support for their local project.”

Applications to the 500 fund are approved by a panel of officers and the Mayor.

In the last four years, a total of £25,078 has been donated.

Due to the volume of applications received, the fund is prioritised for first-time applications that meet the criteria and aims to share out the funding equally among those who are successful.

To find out how applications are determined, the criteria, and how to apply, visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/mayors500fund.

Successful applicants will be announced week commencing March 4, 2024.

Community and voluntary groups can also apply for two other community grant schemes that aim to provide direct benefits to residents in the district.

Grant in Aid is a discretionary financial contribution awarded by Mansfield Council to support the delivery of non-statutory services that contribute towards our priorities.

With more information at www.mansfield.gov.uk/finance/grant-aid-1

The Robin Hood Lottery Community Fund – www.mansfield.gov.uk/robinhoodlottery – is available for groups, charities, and good causes to bid into to support activities and projects delivered in the district and for the benefit of Mansfield residents and businesses.