The latest round of Community Matters funding will see £2.5 million shared among grassroots organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty.

Among those to benefit is Mansfield Boxing Academy, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, which has been awarded £3,561 to provide a warm hub for the local community where people can eat and socialise to reduce their home energy bills.

Rich Fox, club secretary, said: “The fund will help us make a difference to familie struggling through difficult times and hardship.

Citizens Advice has received money from National Grid’s Community Matters Fund.

“Having a warm safe space where young people can prosper without fear or prejudice during the winter months is vital to our community’s progression.

“Showing these young people and families that somebody cares and removing barriers so people can achieve and build a better society gives our town a hope there is some help to relieve them of stressful and upsetting burdens.”

Another charity benefitting is Ashfield Voluntary Action, which has been awarded £8,500 to offer energy advice and warm packs to people in need across the district.

Teresa Jackson, AVA chief officer, said: “Voluntary Action works across Ashfield, which has some of the worst, health inequalities, outcomes and levels of deprivation in the UK.

“We are seeing an explosion of need as people struggle to heat their homes in the current financial crisis.

“The grant will make a life-saving difference as we advise people on how to reduce their energy consumption, while staying warm and keeping healthy.”