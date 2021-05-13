Funding boost for Mansfield's leisure centres as exercise classes return

It is to receive £246,000 from the National Leisure Recovery Fund to help leisure centres cover losses ‘built-up during the pandemic’ – which will be forwarded to outsourced leisure management operator, Mansfield District Leisure Trust.

The council was told in January it would get £230,000 from the fund offered by the Department for Culture Media and Sport via Sport England for losses incurred by leisure centres.

But, as the pandemic continued to affect the leisure industry into 2021, another £16,000 was granted in a second round of Government funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indoor exercise classes are resuming across Mansfield's leisure centres.

The news comes as indoor classes return to facilities across the district with lockdown measures continuing to ease.

Delighted Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio folder for environment and leisure, said: "Credit should go to the council's leisure services team for successfully applying for this grant, which will be a huge help in covering losses built up during the pandemic in our leisure centres.

"With the next stage of the reopening roadmap about to be set in motion, it will be good to see our leisure centres getting back to normal in offering a resumption of indoor exercise classes.

Geoff Waller, chairman of Mansfield District Leisure Trust, also welcomed the cash windfall.

He said: “Wonderful news for our leisure facilities and a big ‘well done’ to Mansfield District Council in securing the recovery funding from central Government.”