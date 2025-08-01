Outdoor lidos and pools in the UK have largely closed for several reasons.
These include changing leisure habits, increased access to foreign holidays, high maintenance and repair costs, and a shift in public funding priorities towards indoor leisure centres.
However, between the 1950s and 1990s, outdoor lidos were popular in many communities across the UK (including here in Nottinghamshire), with many residents having fond memories of spending their childhoods at these open-air pools.
Here are some outdoor lidos and pools that are no longer open or operational in the North Nottinghamshire area…
Can you think of any others?
1. 1982 summer
Lidos were once the highlight of the summer holidays. Where have they gone? Photo: Chad
2. Clipstone lido
The lido – outdoor pool and paddling areas – was constructed on the former tennis courts by female volunteers in 1963 and opened a year later. Image taken in 1964. Sadly, the Lido closed its doors for the last time in August 1984. Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Splash
Clipstone Lido was popular with families until it closed in 1984. Photo: National World
4. Warsop paddling pool
A rare photo of the pool in its heyday. If you look toward the wooded area next to The Carrs park, you can still see the outline of the old blue paddling pool, with parts of its structure visible above the ground. This once-popular outdoor pool, now mostly covered by soil and leaves, has reverted to nature among the trees since its closure in the late 20th century due to alleged health and safety concerns. According to research shared by the late Vik Filep, construction work on the pool began in 1953 and was completed in the summer of 1955. Photo: Dale Norris
