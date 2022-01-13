Fun new classes coming to Kimberley will inspire babies and toddlers to 'use their imagination'

Louise Howard hosting one of her Debutots sessions for babies, which involve storytelling and bubbles.

The unique storytelling and drama workshops run by Debutots Nottingham aim to encourage children to grow in creativity, confidence and communication – with a healthy measure of fun and silliness thrown into the mix.

Louise Howard, who has had great success running the Debutots sessions in Beeston for a number of years now, decided she wanted to bring the same ‘sense of community’ to parents and their children in Kimberley.

Louise, who lives just up the road in Giltbrook, said: “I thought it would be nice to do some classes a bit closer to home.

The new classes are being run by Giltbrook resident Louise Howard, 28.

“The parents at the Beeston classes have now got such a lovely community and I want to create something like that in Kimberley as well.”

There are two different sessions on offer, which will take place on Friday afternoons between 12.45pm and 2.15pm at Kimberley Parish Hall starting on January 21.

The first is a ‘Baby Story Play’ class, for children from six months to two-and-a-half years, allowing them to explore stories using a multi-sensory approach of storytelling, puppets, bubbles and movement to music.

Louise added: “We like the parents to join in with the actions and sounds and to really focus on pulling funny faces at their kids.

The Debutots classes offer a unique experience for babies and tots to use their imagination.

“The babies absolute love it. You’ll be surprised how long a baby can stay engaged for in a story if they’re watching the faces of their parents, it’s beautiful.”

The later session is an ‘Early Years Drama’ class for those from two-and-a-half to five years old, incorporating music and dramatic play to explore stories.

“We get the little ones to become the animals and characters in the stories, with the parents all joining in and engaging.

“It’s really about getting everyone to use their imaginations – jumping into a story world and having lots of fun with it,” Louise said.

The classes are usually based around a different story each week.

The 28-year-old supply teacher said she is passionate about instilling a love for stories in children.

She added: “As a child stories were a huge part of my life, my mum and dad would read to me before bed and my grandad made up his own adventure stories.

“Then growing up I regularly attended drama school and pursued my love for the arts.

“Never would I have imagined that I would own a business where I could combine my love for drama, storytelling and working with children all in one. It’s a dream come true.”

A free taster session is offered to all parents. After that, sessions cost £4.50 and are usually booked for a block term of six weeks.