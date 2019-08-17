Fun-filled festival to take place in Bolsover to aid youth club

A fun-filled festival will be held in Bolsover to aid Boza Youth Club.

The event, which will be held at 4 High Street from noon on Thursday, will include music, a barbecue, carnival games, a raffle, a tombola and hair and make-up sessions - plus lots more.

Keep checking our website for the latest news.

MORE: This is why you might see lots of firefighters outside Chesterfield College today

The festival is being organised by Daniella Welch, who said: "I really hope a lot of people come along on the day and have lots of fun. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Boza Youth Club and help them continue doing the fantastic work they do."

MORE: Police warn Peak District tourists who are doing this illegeal thing