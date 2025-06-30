Fuming Linby villagers start petition demanding to save their pub from unwanted change

Furious residents of an Ashfield village have started an angry petition demanding propsals to totally change the character of their prized local pub are scrapped immediately.

Regulars of the Horse & Groom in Linby are horrified at pub owners Heineken’s plans to completely change the style and look of the pub which continues to be hugely popular with locals as it it and only last weekend was packed for it’s latest live music event.

Posting on the Linby & Papplewick Community Facebook page, one resident said: “Currently the landlord leases the pub from Heineken and runs it as his own business.

"So, despite being owned by a multinational corporation, it’s run as an independent local at the heart of our community.

Linby villagers are incensed at proposals to give the Horse & Groom and unwanted makeover. Photo: Google

"Now Heineken have decided to transform the Groom into a ‘Just Add Talent’ pub.

"Just Add Talent is Heineken’s ‘landlord training scheme’ where new landlords learn not just how to run a pub, but how to do it the Heineken way.

"So the refurbishment is all about smoothing out the pub’s unique features and quirkiness, and turning it into a generic Heineken pub with the same decor, features, menu and entertainment as every other generic Heineken pub in the country.

"Out goes homely decor, the landlord’s choice of ales, fresh food cooked on site, the peaceful village atmosphere and entertainments and events tailored to the village and in comes Heineken’s corporate branding, Heineken’s standard range of beers and menu, standard entertainment and generic pub template, complete with ‘sports zone’ and Sky Sports.

Phil Martin has run the pub since last February and the venue has thrived under his leadership. Photo: National World

“None of this is even intended to be for the benefit of the pub, its customers or our village.

"It’s simply and very deliberately turning our sleepy village local into ‘just another standard pub’ like you find in any town or city in the country, specifically so that the new landlords Heineken trains there will fit right in at their next, equally generic posting.

“Out goes the experienced and committed landlord and all his staff, and in comes a succession of trainee landlords and staff learning the ropes.

"This might all be fine as the business model for a pub in a busy town or city.

"But it is definitely not the way to run the only pub in a tiny village.

The pub was taken over in February 2024 by Phil Martin and his team who told your Dispatch at the time they wanted to put the pub where it should be – at the heart of its community.

And the continued popularity of Phil and his team, and the events they have been staging, suggest this is exactly what they’ve done with great and ongoing success – making Heineken’s decision all the more baffling.

Your Dispatch contacted Phil for comment but he said he was unable to say anything about the situation at this stage.

But the customers have not been slow in taking to Facebook to voice their anger.

Heidi Gibbins wrote: “I was so incensed seeing this, such a waste of a great local which Phil has turned round.”

Dean Ashby said: “That is awful, the pub is thriving at the moment and looks amazing. I’ll certainly be popping in to sign.”

And Carrie Hayward posted: “I’m moving to the village later this year. This lovely village pub is one of the reasons I chose Linby.”

Villagers have now organised a petition to send to Gedling Council which is available to sign now at the pub.

Additionally, there is an online petition being sent to Heineken which is available to sign at change.org/p/save-horse-groom-pub-from-becoming-a-generic-chain?source_location=tag

Linby MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) is also involved in the campaign.

Villagers said: “The more of us who oppose these plans, the more visibly unpopular they are, the more likely we are to save our local.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Heineken for comment.