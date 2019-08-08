Fuming Kirkby man warns dangerous motorists will kill on roads near Ashfield School

A Kirkby man who is fuming at “dangerous” motorists who speed though his estate is warning residents that it is a matter of time before someone is killed.

Paul Smith, who use to work in car sales, lives on the Wentworth Esate in Kirkby and said he is constantly witnessing dangerous driving and speeding on Lindrick Road and Wentworth Road.

Resident Paul Smith is calling for speed cameras in the Lindrick Road area of Kirkby.

The 68-year-old who has lived on Charters Lane, off Lindrick Road, for 26 years, said the only traffic calming measure on the roads is speed warning signs.

Which he said “many” motorists are using as “targets” to see who can get the highest recording.

He said: “It is clearly only a matter of time before very serious accidents occur.

“The damage is there for people to see on the roads - walls have been smashed into.

“Pets have been run over, traffic island signs hit, and there has been some very many near misses.

“It is a regular occurrence and it has been getting worse and worse.”

He also raised concerns about the safety of children who use the roads, which are near to Greenwood Primary, and Ashfield School.

He said: “They have to use it to get to and from school, and I am constantly witnessing dangerous driving and speeding.

“When I walk my dog and we cross the road sometimes we a luckily to get over it alive.”

He is now urging Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Police to take action and “prevent” an incident from happening.

He has previously raised his concerns with police and his councillor, Councillor Jason Zadrozny, who is the leader of Ashfield District Council and a councillor for the county council.

Mr Smith said so far nothing has been done.

He said: “In my view static or even mobile speed cameras would prove effective in this case, failing which other traffic calming measures could be employed, such as speed ramps.

“I hope the council or police are able to take some action to deal with this problem before someone is killed or seriously injured.”

Police and the county council have been approached for comment.