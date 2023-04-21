Full list of Coronation bank holiday street party road closures across Mansfield and Ashfield

These are all the routes that will be closed across Mansfield and Ashfield ahead of the Coronation bank holiday next month.

King Charles III’s Coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6 – with an extra bank holiday being announced for Monday, May 8 as the country celebrates.

Residents are set to take to the streets, with parties being held across the county over the Coronation weekend.

These are all the roads that will be closed for street parties across Mansfield and Ashfield.

1 . Watson Avenue, Mansfield Watson Avenue will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Will Scarlet Close, Blidworth Will Scarlet Close will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield Chatsworth Drive will be closed for a street party event on Saturday, May 6. Photo: m Photo Sales

4 . Morton Street, Mansfield Morton Street will be closed for a street party event on Sunday, May 7. Photo: m Photo Sales