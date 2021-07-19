Frontline NHS and social care staff permitted to attend work in exceptional circumstances instead of self isolating
Double vaccinated frontline NHS and social care staff who have been told to self-isolate will be permitted to attend work in exceptional circumstances and replaced by testing mitigations.
This measure is being introduced to alleviate pressure on NHS and social care services and will be contingent on staff members only working after having a negative PCR test and also taking daily negative lateral flow tests for a minimum of seven days, and up to ten days or completion of the identified self-isolation period.
The decision to allow NHS and social care staff to attend work after being told to self-isolate should be made on a case-by-case basis, and only after a risk assessment by the organisation’s management. This must be authorised by the organisation’s local Director of Infection Prevention and Control, the lead professional for health protection, or the Director of Public Health relevant to the organisation.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "The government has backed healthcare services at every turn through this global pandemic and these new rules will fortify our collective defences against this awful virus, by allowing fully vaccinated frontline NHS and social care staff to continue to work when needed.”
