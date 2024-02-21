We have found no fewer than 20 ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area, so tuck into our guide below.

Theatre entertainment takes centre stage, with a host of shows set to wow packed audiences. At Mansfield’s Palace, the focus is on Take That, the Rat Pack era of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis jnr and Dean Martin, the dance and acrobatics of ‘Tap Factory’ and the music of iconic movies from the 80s. Not to mention Michael Buble, Roibbie Williams and Harry Connick jnr.

Local talent gets in on the act too with a junior showtime event, while art-lovers will enjoy a take on Gustav Klimt’s famous painting, ‘The Kiss’.

Meanwhile, Worksop’s Acorn Theatre relives the classic sounds of Motown from the 60s and 70s, and Retford’s Majestic Theatre welcomes Barry Steele with his tribute to the likes of Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak. Elsewhere, The Verney Institute in Pleasley is a venue also worth visiting this weekend when it welcomes a unique, new musical trio, Cri Du Canard.

If you’re interested in birds or the stars, the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is the place to go, while The Harley Gallery at Welbeck, Kirkby Library and Brierley Forest Park at Huthwaite are also under the spotlight. For fun with the kids, head off to Sherwood Pines, where 25 years of ‘The Gruffalo’ is celebrated, to Rufford Abbey Country Park or the East Midlands Designer Outlet at South Normanton,

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Bask in the magic of Take That As Take That celebrate more than 30 years as the UK's leading boy band, the Palace Theatre in Mansfield welcomes one of their most popular and recognised tribute acts on Friday night. The Take That Experience bring acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines -- not to mention many of Take That's record-breaking 12 number ones and 28 top-40 hits, including 'Pray', 'Relight My Fire', 'Patience', 'Shine', 'These Days' and 'Rule The World'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Celebrate 'The Gruffalo' at Sherwood Pines This year is the 25th anniversary of the award-winning picture book, 'The Gruffalo', and Sherwood Pines at Clipstone, run by Forestry England, is marking the anniversary with an exciting, new trail for youngsters. Every day this year (8 am to 5 pm), families can pop along to take part in the trail, which is an adventure through the forest to search for missing party items, enjoy fun and games and also learn about plants and animals. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Catch up on coal mining's past at museum Next month marks the 40th anniversary of the bitter miners' strike of 1984/85, which has been marked by brilliant documentaries on both BBC TV and Channel 4 in recent days. March also marks the 27th anniversary of the closure of Bilsthorpe Colliery (pictured), near where a magnificent museum now stands, enabling visitors to catch up on the history of pits and the coal industry. Run by the Bilsthorpe Heritage Society, the Cross Street museum is open in winter on Wednesdays and Sundays (11 am to 3 pm). Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales