From St George to King Clough -- 10 things to do in Mansfield this weekend

3 . Windrush exhibition

You may think you aren't associated with the Windrush generation. But what about that aunt who told you she arrived by boat from Trinidad in the 1950s or that neighbour who used to make you the most amazing Caribbean food? An exhibition, 'It Runs Through Us', is on at Mansfield Museum until the end of November, celebrating the West Indian immigrants who arrived on the ship, HMT Empire Windrush (pictured), to help rebuild this country when there was a shortage of labour after the Second World War. Photo: Submitted