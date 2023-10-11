From pumpkins and Pink Floyd to gin and Ibiza -- 17 things to do this weekend

The countdown is on to the next school half-term break, followed by Halloween and then the fireworks of Bonfire Night.

It all adds up to an exciting time for kids and families, so let’s try and whet all your appetites with a guide to things to do and places to go this coming weekend.

For many of you, Saturday means only one thing and that’s Stags’ big local derby away to league leaders Notts County. Almost 4,000 fans will be flocking to the city for the match, while thousands more will be glued to Sky Sports’s TV coverage.

But we’ve come up with no fewer than 17 ideas for getting out and about either side of the match in the coming days across Mansfield, Ashfield, Eastwood, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area.

You can tell Halloween isn’t far away because the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is hosting a haunted, spooky trail, while pumpkin-picking starts in Oxton.

Walking trails are also on the agenda at The Harley Gallery in Welbeck and at Hardwick Village in Clumber Park, but if tasting gin is more your style, Eastwood’s D.H.Lawrence Museum is the place to be.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre has a packed programme again, celebrating nights in Ibiza, rock legends Pink Floyd and top West End shows such as ‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’.

Mansfield also hosts one of its popular vegan markets and a chance to research your family tree, while Worksop hosts an evening with award-winning author Chris Riddell and a special talk on Bolsover Castle. And of course, it’s never a bad time to visit Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.

Before setting off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Haunted Halloween trail for the family Get in the mood for Halloween and explore the mysteries of ancient woodland with a spooky and haunted trail for all the family at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe. The series of walks starts on Saturday (11 am to 3 pm) and runs every day until Sunday, November 5. It is perfect for adventurers of all ages -- from the tiniest trick-or-treaters to the wisest of elders

2 . Relive those nights in Ibiza at spectacular show A whole generation of 'clubbers' spent their summers living the unique Ibiza experience, and now those holidays can be relived in a new, spectacular show, 'Ibiza Nights', which rocks Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Friday night. Go dressed to impress as an incredible orchestra, top singers and a video and laser show celebrate the place and bring you the classic hits that changed dance music forever.

3 . Return of Mansfield's vegan market Whether you're a dedicated vegan, a curious foodie, or just looking to explore something new, Mansfield's vegan market has something for everyone. The free event returns to the Market Place on Saturday (10 am to 4 pm), giving shoppers the chance to discover plant-based treats, delicious hot food, cruelty-free fashion, eco-friendly skincare products and much more.

4 . Evening with award-winning author Creswell Crags Museum and Heritage Centre at Worksop is hosting an evening with award-winning author and illustrator Chris Riddell on Saturday (5.45 pm to 8.30 pm). Chris will present an unforgettable story-telling experience in one of the caves and then return to the centre for a live drawing event, with a prehistoric theme. He will finish the evening with a question-and-answer session.