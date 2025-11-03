From Post-War Poignancy to Modern Reflection: Mansfield & Ashfield Remembers

Through the flickering black-and-white of old newsreels and the sepia tones of family albums, a constant thread of solemnity endures. From the immediate post-war years, when the ranks of marching veterans were thick and proud, to the twilight of the century, residents gathered annually, their faces etched with memory and respect.

Regardless of the shifting decades, the tradition remained steadfast: a silent, shared commitment to honour the fallen at cenotaphs from the Mansfield Market Place to the more recent Civic Centre.

Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.

1 . Mansfield Marketplace Mansfield marketplace for the Remembrance Day service in 1964. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Laying the Wreath 1964 and Mansfield's Remembrance Day service. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Paying Their Respects Laying the wreaths at the Cenotaph in 1968. Photo: National World Photo Sales