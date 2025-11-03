Remembering the fallen and those who fought.placeholder image
From Post-War Poignancy to Modern Reflection: Mansfield & Ashfield Remembers

By Tracy Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:44 GMT
Across the rugged landscape of North Nottinghamshire, where the industrial heartland of Mansfield and the mining communities of Ashfield throbbed with life, one day above all others commanded universal silence.

Through the flickering black-and-white of old newsreels and the sepia tones of family albums, a constant thread of solemnity endures. From the immediate post-war years, when the ranks of marching veterans were thick and proud, to the twilight of the century, residents gathered annually, their faces etched with memory and respect.

Regardless of the shifting decades, the tradition remained steadfast: a silent, shared commitment to honour the fallen at cenotaphs from the Mansfield Market Place to the more recent Civic Centre.

Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.

Mansfield marketplace for the Remembrance Day service in 1964.

1. Mansfield Marketplace

Mansfield marketplace for the Remembrance Day service in 1964. Photo: National World

1964 and Mansfield's Remembrance Day service.

2. Laying the Wreath

1964 and Mansfield's Remembrance Day service. Photo: National World

Laying the wreaths at the Cenotaph in 1968.

3. Paying Their Respects

Laying the wreaths at the Cenotaph in 1968. Photo: National World

Mansfield's Remembrance ceremony in 1968.

4. The Ceremony

Mansfield's Remembrance ceremony in 1968. Photo: National World

