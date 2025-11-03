From Post-War Poignancy to Modern Reflection: Mansfield & Ashfield Remembers

Through the flickering black-and-white of old newsreels and the sepia tones of family albums, a constant thread of solemnity endures. From the immediate post-war years, when the ranks of marching veterans were thick and proud, to the twilight of the century, residents gathered annually, their faces etched with memory and respect.
Regardless of the shifting decades, the tradition remained steadfast: a silent, shared commitment to honour the fallen at cenotaphs from the Mansfield Market Place to the more recent Civic Centre.
Here we take a look back at those who paid their respects and remember those who fought and died for our country.