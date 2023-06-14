From Mansfield Carnival cheer to Father's Day fun - 12 things to do this weekend

With the first Mansfield Carnival ready to roll on Saturday and Father’s Day taking place on Sunday, it promises to be quite a weekend.

So get stuck in to our weekly guide below, giving you a host of ideas for things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire area.

The carnival, organised by Mansfield District Council, is a day of free family fun on the Market Place and, weather permitting, it is guaranteed to get everyone in the mood for summer.

Twenty-four hours later, dads get their own special day in the sun, and a number of events are taking place in the area, including a Robin Hood’s Father’s Day Walk at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

Elsewhere, Mansfield’s Palace Theatre has a busy few days of music, drama and dance coming up, with the sounds of Tina Turner rocking the venue on Friday night. While open-air theatre returns to Newstead Abbey and Southwell Minster.

There’s a chance for Mansfield shoppers to celebrate Pride month, a chance for mums and dads to get their kids into swimming and a chance for history buffs to learn all about the illicit trade of body-snatching!

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

Roll up for the first Mansfield Carnival Live music, activities, crafts, food, face-painting, walkabout entertainers and a parade. It's all on the agenda for the first Mansfield Carnival, an event of free family fun organised by Mansfield District Council and lined up for Market Place on Saturday (10 am to 3 pm). It promises to be an exciting day, with a specially erected stage for acts such as Mansfield Rock Choir, Punjabi Roots and the Phantasy steel band, and a colourful parade featuring dancers and revellers in costume

Robin Hood's Father's Day Walk Wondering how to treat dad on Father's Day this Sunday? Why not take him along to the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe for a Father's Day Walk with Robin Hood himself. Embark on a journey through time and explore the rich tapestry of famous fathers from medieval history. On the guided walk through the ancient trees of Sherwood Forest, from 1.30 pm to 3 pm, Robin Hood will recite tales of heroic knights, mighty kings and valiant warriors.

Mansfield primary schools in concert The musical talents of youngsters across Mansfield hit the stage tomorrow (Thursday) night (7 pm to 10 pm) when three of the town's primary schools get together for a collaboration concert at the Palace Theatre. Asquith, Wynndale Drive and Berry Hill Primary Schools have joined forces as a choir for a show of musical entertainment that should delight all.

Open-air theatre returns to Newstead Abbey The popular open-air theatre season returns to Newstead Abbey on Sunday to herald a programme of new and traditional performances. It kicks off with an adaptation, by Heartbreak Productions, of David Walliams's 'Bad Dad, which should prove to be ideal family entertainment. Pack your picnic and join Frank and Gilbert as they navigate their way through car chases and try to escape the clutches of the local crime lord.