The weather is set to stay fine and the big names are coming out to play for another action-packed weekend in the Mansfield and Ashfield region.

The sounds of Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, Rick Astley, Wham!, Buddy Holly, the Beatles and Cilla Black, among many others, are ringing out from Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

Famous Nottinghamshire actress Vicky McClure, star of TV blockbuster ‘Line Of Duty’, brings the Our Dementia Choir to the area, and Alfreton Male Voice Choir stage a charity concert.

Mansfield Museum is bursting with activities for all the family, including an event to celebrate National Fish And Chip Day.

Talking of markets, a vegan version hits Mansfield for the first time, and it’s party time on the Market Place with a celebration of community, culture and entertainment.

It’s still half-term time too, and you can head to Rufford Abbey Country Park, Mansfield Rugby Club, which hosts an intriguing Japanese event, or Bolsover Castle for your fill of entertainment.

All the details can be found below in our weekly guide to things to do and places to go. But please remember to check the websites of the individual destinations for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1 . Rewind to the 80s with Madonna and co Revisit chart-topping hits from the likes of Madonna, Duran Duran, Wham!, Rick Astley, Soft Cell, Culture Club, The Human League, A-ha, Tear For Fears, The Weather Girls and more at the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK. '80s Live!' comes to Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow night (Thursday) when live band, Electric Dreams, and a sensational cast take you back in time to an iconic era of pop music. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Live entertainment in Mansfield town centre Get ready to party at a lively celebration of community, culture and entertainment on Mansfield Market Place this Sunday (2 pm to 7 pm). 'Party On The Market', organised by Mansfield District Council and the Mansfield BID initiative, will feature live music on stage from bands and tribute artistes, a selection of tasty food, outside bars and lots of fun! It promises to be one of the highlights of Mansfield's summer Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Vicky McClure's dementia choir in concert at Southwell Minster Our Dementia Choir, formed by award-winning Nottinghamshire actress Vicky McClure (pictured), began as part of a TV documentary in 2018. Five years on, it is still going strong as a registered charity supporting people across the county who have dementia, and has now partnered with Southwell Minster for a concert on Saturday night (7.30 to 9) with local schoolchildren and other guests. Go along and sing along for what is sure to be an emotional event. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Celebrate National Fish And Chip Day Mansfield's monthly makers' market on Saturday (10 am to 3 pm) has been turned into a celebration of National Fish And Chip Day, which falls on Friday. The free event will feature the usual mix of stalls, displaying and selling locally made gifts and homewares, but there will also be seaside-themed craft activities and trails. Visitors can help themselves to refreshments too from Poffles pop-up cafe. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

