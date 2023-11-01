Halloween is over for another year, but the build-up to Bonfire Night on Sunday has begun and the half-term holiday has still got some legs in it.

So it promises to be another action-packed weekend in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area. And we have come up with our usual guide to things to do and places to go over the next few days.

Fireworks displays and bonfires dominate the agenda. From Mansfield Town Football Club and the Summit Centre at Kirkby to Worksop Rugby Club and Manton Sports Club, spectacular displays have been organised. There is even a Guy Fawkes workshop at Mansfield Museum.

Fireworks of a different kind will be going off at the region's theatres, where a host of shows have been lined up. Children’s productions, including ‘Cinderella The Musical’, mark half-term at Mansfield’s Palace, where there is also a tribute show to George Michael and a return for The Comedy Store.

Milestones are the order of the day at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, where Worksop Light Operatic Society celebrates its 50th anniversary, and also at Retford’s Majestic Theatre, where the 30th birthday of The Mob, the youth section of the town’s musical theatre company, is celebrated.

Throw in an art exhibition, a craft fair, pottery classes and the final days of the Refresh installations and the Secret Santa Appeal in Mansfield, and it’s clear there’s something for everyone.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

Stand by for more fireworks at the One Call Stadium Nigel Clough's Stags have already produced lots of fireworks in League Two this season -- and the One Call Stadium is set for more on Sunday (from 5 pm) when the club's annual Bonfire Night event kicks off. The ticket-only extravaganza features a fairground and stalls, as well as the fireworks display at 7 pm. Sandy's Bar and Kitchen will be open for food and drinks.

Tribute to the late, great George Michael The late George Michael, who died on Christmas Day seven years ago, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. So Mansfield's Palace Theatre is set for a special night on Friday when a tribute show, 'Fastlove', respectfully recreates the soundtrack to his life. It features all his big hits, from his days with Wham! to his solo career, including 'Careless Whisper', 'Faith' and 'I Knew You Were Waiting'.

Still time to support Secret Santa Appeal All this talk of Halloween and Bonfire Night disguises the fact that Christmas is just around the corner. And that means there is still time to support the Secret Santa Appeal, whereby you can drop off new or unused presents, at various locations across Mansfield, to be donated to less well-off children. The appeal is run by Mansfield District Council, Mansfield Building Society and the Mansfield BID organisation. Check out the council's website for a lost of locations.