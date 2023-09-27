News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
The annual pilgrimage to Nottingham's Goose Fair is sure to be made by many people from the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend. But it is only one of many places to go and things to do over the next few days, so check out our guide below.The annual pilgrimage to Nottingham's Goose Fair is sure to be made by many people from the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend. But it is only one of many places to go and things to do over the next few days, so check out our guide below.
The annual pilgrimage to Nottingham's Goose Fair is sure to be made by many people from the Mansfield and Ashfield area this weekend. But it is only one of many places to go and things to do over the next few days, so check out our guide below.

From Goose Fair to daleks and drag queens – 17 things to do this weekend

With Stags going great guns, the Rugby World Cup in full swing and the Cricket World Cup set to start next week, sports fans are in their element at the moment.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST

But there’s lots more going on — and plenty of it is in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

We have compiled our usual guide to things to do and places to go this weekend – and come up with no fewer than 17 ideas.

No doubt many of you will be making your annual pilgrimage to Goose Fair in Nottingham, which kicks off on Friday. But closer to home, there is a packed programme of events at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, featuring tributes to rock bands Queen and Eagles, and legendary comedian Tony Hancock, plus a spectacular drag queen show.

You can meet Dr Who’s Daleks and Doc Brown’s DeLorean time machine in a science fiction day at Papplewick Pumping Station, while the start of Black History Month is celebrated at Mansfield Museum.

There are events to help the local charities, Hetty’s and North Notts Cat Rescue, while the annual Nottinghamshire Book Fair takes place at the Patchings Art Centre in Calverton.

A busy time is expected in Welbeck, where the DropWorks Distillery hosts a rum tour, Creswell Crags hosts a willow hen workshop and the Welbeck Estate’s walled garden hosts a seasonal walk and talk.

And returning to the sporting theme, why not take part in or watch 5k and 10k forest runs through Sherwood Pines on Sunday?

It’s all happening! But before you set off, please make sure you check the websites of the individual venues for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

The trip to Nottingham's Goose Fair is an annual pilgrimage for many, so excitement is mounting ahead of this year's free event at The Forest Recreation Ground, which opens on Friday and runs until Sunday, October 8. More than 250 rides will include the Tip Top, Reverse Bungee, Ice Jet Matterhorn, Xcelerator, Star Flyer and two giant wheels.

1. Annual pilgrimage to Goose Fair

The trip to Nottingham's Goose Fair is an annual pilgrimage for many, so excitement is mounting ahead of this year's free event at The Forest Recreation Ground, which opens on Friday and runs until Sunday, October 8. More than 250 rides will include the Tip Top, Reverse Bungee, Ice Jet Matterhorn, Xcelerator, Star Flyer and two giant wheels. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
For nearly 50 years, Queen have wowed audiences with their legendary live concerts and heart-thumping anthems. Find out what it was like to be at a Queen concert at the height of the band's power via a special tribute show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) night. 'The Best Of Queen -- The Break Free Tour' brings you some of their iconic hits and a spellbinding atmosphere.

2. The best of Queen at the Palace

For nearly 50 years, Queen have wowed audiences with their legendary live concerts and heart-thumping anthems. Find out what it was like to be at a Queen concert at the height of the band's power via a special tribute show at Mansfield's Palace Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) night. 'The Best Of Queen -- The Break Free Tour' brings you some of their iconic hits and a spellbinding atmosphere. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Beware the Daleks! They just might exterminate you at a special science fiction day at Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead on Saturday (11 am to 4 pm). The popular venue is set to be taken over by all things sci fi, with visitors given the chance to meet Colin Baker, the sixth Dr Who, inspect Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine from 'Back To The Future' and bump into Stormtroopers and Cyberman.

3. Daleks might exterminate you at science fiction day!

Beware the Daleks! They just might exterminate you at a special science fiction day at Papplewick Pumping Station in Ravenshead on Saturday (11 am to 4 pm). The popular venue is set to be taken over by all things sci fi, with visitors given the chance to meet Colin Baker, the sixth Dr Who, inspect Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine from 'Back To The Future' and bump into Stormtroopers and Cyberman. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
October is Black History Month in the UK to celebrate the immense contribution that black people have made in shaping the diverse country we have today. Mansfield Museum is marking the occasion with several events, starting with an evening of music and poetry with Caribbean entertainers Carol Leeming and Guinep Tree next Tuesday evening. Ongoing at the museum is the 'Windrush: It Runs Through Us' exhibition.

4. Celebrate Black History Month at Mansfield Museum

October is Black History Month in the UK to celebrate the immense contribution that black people have made in shaping the diverse country we have today. Mansfield Museum is marking the occasion with several events, starting with an evening of music and poetry with Caribbean entertainers Carol Leeming and Guinep Tree next Tuesday evening. Ongoing at the museum is the 'Windrush: It Runs Through Us' exhibition. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:StagsMansfieldNottinghamshireAshfieldNottinghamQueenEagles