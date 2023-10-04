From 'EastEnders' to Tina Turner - 12 things to do and places to go this weekend

Whisper it gently, but Halloween and Bonfire Night are just around the corner – and then we start the countdown to Christmas!

But let’s not make time fly too fast, especially as we have another weekend coming up and the chance to get out and about to enjoy ourselves.

We have compiled our usual guide to things to do and places to go in Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and the wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Sherwood Forest is at the heart of the action. Special sundown sessions are back for the autumn at Go Ape!, while the Zog activity trail continues at Sherwood Pines, and the visitor centre at Edwinstowe hosts a family fungi day.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre stages a modern revival of that enduring 1960s’ production, ‘Oh! What A Lovely War’ and also welcomes ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Waterloo Road’ star Laurie Brett for another play, ‘Mum’s The Word’.

Retford’s Majestic Theatre promises a night to remember too with a tribute show to Tina Turner, while the Harley Gallery at Welbeck celebrates the work of children’s author and illustrator John Burningham.

Lovers of art, photography, jewellery and fine food should head to Calverton for a prestigious market, while lovers of fine ales should head to Nottingham for the annual Robin Hood Beer and Cider Festival.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please remember to check its website for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Return of sundown sessions at Go Ape! Back for the autumn are the popular sundown adventure sessions at Go Ape! at Sherwood Pines. Starting next week and running until Sunday, November 4, you can climb, swing and zip your way into the night as the sun goes down and the darkness creeps in -- all with the help of stunning, colourful lights. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Fun with cornerstone of musical theatre Since the original production in 1963, 'Oh! What A Lovely War' has become a cornerstone of musical theatre. One of the greatest stage satires, it brings to life the folly, farce and tragedy of the First World War. Next Wednesday, the Blackeyed Theatre company takes its acclaimed revival of the production to Mansfield's Palace Theatre. Brimming with timeless songs and razor-sharp wit, it is both hilarious and heartbreaking. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Exhibition highlights work of author and illustrator The work of children's author and illustrator John Burningham is celebrated at an exhibition at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck, starting on Saturday and running until January 7. Original sketchbooks, models and photos will reveal the late Burningham's creative life and the influence he had on children's literature through books such as Ian Fleming's 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and classics such as 'Borka: The Adventures Of A Goose With No Feathers'. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales