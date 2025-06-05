From 'Dukeries' to 'Duck': 12 things I love about living in North Nottinghamshire

1 . The people of North Notts

I have to give a nod to the people of North Notts here. As someone from this area myself, I can say that we are memorable characters. Many of us value structure and routine, often carry an air of cynicism, but also have hearts of gold. We sometimes need a strong reason to step outside our local communities, as we are deeply rooted in them. We take pride in the specific parts of North Nottinghamshire that we hail from, whether it be Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Warsop, Hucknall, or Worksop. Having a sub-identity within the county is a common trait we embrace. Despite our quirks, we are friendly, straightforward, and possess a fantastic sense of humour. We have a dry wit and a unique ability to find comedy in the mundane aspects of life. Photo: Marino Bocelli - Stock