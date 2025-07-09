From an idea to a Mansfield movement: My journey creating Nottinghamshire’s biggest film festival

Three years ago, I had an idea a flicker of possibility that grew out of frustration, hope, and the belief that Mansfield deserved more.

As a working-class filmmaker born and raised in this town, I knew there was no shortage of stories here. But what we lacked was a platform.

A space where those stories could be seen, heard, and celebrated.

The success of my political documentary REDt’BLUE which explored the shifting political landscape of Mansfield was a real turning point.

The response showed me that there was an appetite for authentic, local storytelling.

More importantly, it showed that people here had something to say, and that audiences were ready to listen.

That’s when the idea for Mansfield Town Film Festival really started to take shape.

In 2022, I walked into a meeting at Mansfield Palace Theatre with a simple proposal: what if we built a film festival here, in our town?

Not in London. Not in Manchester. Mansfield. A festival that put working-class creatives, diverse voices, and regional talent front and centre.

I didn’t expect much... I was 23 and nervous but to my surprise, someone said yes.

That someone was Sian Booth, Mansfield’s Cultural Services Manager.

Sian didn’t just give me permission she gave me belief. She mentored me, trusted me with real responsibility, and championed the vision.

Without her, MTFF wouldn’t exist.

This July, Mansfield Town Film Festival returns for its third and biggest edition yet.

We’ll be screening over 120 incredible short films from across the globe, curated into 16 powerful strands, alongside Q&A masterclasses, and breakout sessions.

We’re proud to premiere our first-ever VR Cinema (free for all guests), and launch our ‘Pitch Up!’ event, where filmmakers will pitch live for a share of a £500+ prize pool to fund their next big idea.

And yet this isn’t just about film.

It’s about proving what towns like Mansfield are capable of.

It’s about showing the next generation of creatives that opportunity can exist right on their doorstep.

It’s about community, collaboration, and reclaiming our right to be seen not just as an audience, but as storytellers.

We’re lucky to have had Arts Council England backing for our first three years.

But 2025 marks the end of that funding which means, if MTFF is going to survive and thrive, we need the people of Mansfield and Nottinghamshire to show up, spread the word, and experience it for themselves.

To make it easy, we’ve made our Friday night gala screening completely free.

Whether you’re a film fan or totally new to the festival world, this is your chance to dip your toe in.

For the rest of the weekend, you can book individual screenings for just £4, day passes for £10 or attend all three days with a full festival pass for £25.

This isn’t just a film festival. It’s a statement. A movement. A celebration of who we are in all our humour, heart, struggle and spirit.

Come along. Take a chance. Be part of something made in Mansfield, for Mansfield, and by Mansfield.

Mansfield Town Film Festival returns from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 at Mansfield Palace Theatre.