On Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, a number of terrifying horned figures of European folklore will have left their continental lairs to take up residence among the ancient oaks of Robin Hood’s Sherwood.

Visit the forest on the Saturday to learn more about this ancient creature, which has made Christmas on the continent an altogether spookier affair than here in England.

As night falls, members of the Whitby Krampus Run will begin to take over the woodland and visitors walking in the forest might even come face to face with one of these scary, horned creatures.

If you go down to the woods next weekend, you might get a big surprise.

To aid your escape, bring a torch to light the way in a lantern parade from the Major Oak back to the Visitor Centre.

Krampus is a horned figure in the Alpine folklore of Europe who, during the Advent season, scares children who have misbehaved.

Usually assisting St Nicholas, they visit children on the night of December 6, with St Nicholas rewarding the well-behaved children with gifts such as oranges, dried fruit, walnuts and chocolate, while the badly behaved ones only receive punishment from Krampus with birch rods.

The origin of the figure is unclear; but it is believed to have have pre-Christian origins. In traditional parades such as the Krampuslauf (English: Krampus run), Krampus attempt to scare the audience with their antics.

A terrifying collection of scary 'Krampus' creatures (from the Whitby Krampus Run group) gathered at the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest.

On January 22, visitors are invited to join the traditional wassailing ceremony, proclaiming good health for the year ahead for Sherwood Forest’s wildlife and ancient oak trees, which amount to one of Europe’s largest and most important collections of centuries-old oaks.

With the help of people banging pots and pans, the Krampus and evil forest spirits will be banished from the forest – back to their wintry mountain lairs – before the wassailing.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome.