Friend pays tribute to Chad journalist: 'She has left the biggest footprint on so many people’s lives within Mansfield'

Bar and restaurant boss Jono Edwards has paid tribute to his friend and Chad journalist Katrina Taylor following her death aged 42.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

The “inspirational” mum-of-two died from an inoperable brain tumour on Saturday, July 1.

Jono, boss of Mansfield town centre venues such as Andwhynot, and Cheeky Monkey’s, a favourite of Katrina’s, paid a moving tribute to her at Cheeky’s that weekend as he asked people to raise a glass and “make some noice” for Katrina, before playing S Club 7 hit Reach for her, adding: “She would have loved this song.”

Jono said: “I think our whole community is heartbroken with passing of Katrina, and quite rightly so.

Chad reporter Katrina Taylor.Chad reporter Katrina Taylor.
Chad reporter Katrina Taylor.
“She has left the biggest footprint on so many people’s lives within Mansfield.

“Personally, I’m extremely proud of her, proud of how she handled the cruellest deck of cards anyone could be given.

“I’m beyond proud of her bravery, courage, dignity and how she selflessly gave others strength throughout her own tragic journey. In true ‘Kat-style’, she never ever let up, she inspired.

“Our town has been a far nicer place to live with Katrina in it, we’ll all miss her terribly, yet I know her boys will grow up knowing what a fantastic human being their mother was, her amazing family, husband and friends will certainly make sure of that.”

Hundreds of people have also paid tribute on your Chad’s Facebook page.

Simon Gunn said: “I met Katrina back in her Fitness First days. Had an absolute ball with FF crew who all made me feel welcome and part of the team!

“I think my fitness professional journey was helped by the love, kindness and fun Katrina and the team showed me. A fantastic manager and team player with an epic sense of humour.”

Claire Smith said: “She was a true inspiration to everyone.”

Katrina’s funeral is at Mansfield Crematorium on Thursday, July 20, at 1.15pm, followed by a wake at Jono’s bar Andwhynot, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre. All are welcome.

Adam Soar, Katrina’s brother, said: “There is no dress code, Katrina wanted people to be comfortable and happy and also wanted it to be a celebration, rather than a sad occasion.”

Family flowers only, with donations to John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton, via justgiving.com/fundraising/rickie-soar

