Fresh appeal into 35-year-old Mansfield Woodhouse murder

Detectives investigating the 35-year-old murder of a man who was attacked in his bed have issued a fresh appeal for information.

A team of officers visited the community to speak to potential witnesses recently as they continue to investigate the death of former miner Kevin Childerley.

Kevin, aged 30, and his wife Denise, 32, were asleep at their home in Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, when they were brutally attacked during the early hours of Monday, February 19, 1990.

Kevin died at the scene from the injuries inflicted but despite being seriously hurt Denise survived.

The attack happened while their two young children were also in the home asleep.

Following developments in the investigation a 62-year-old woman was arrested at the end of April on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the incident. She was interviewed by detectives and bailed pending further investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a savage attack which took the life of a much-loved father and left his wife with lifelong injuries.

“Throughout our investigations we have been determined to get justice for both victims in this case, as well as for their two children and the grandchildren who never got to meet their grandad.

“Kevin was a much-loved family man described as a ‘joker’ with a great sense of humour by those who knew him.

“The attack tore apart the family and robbed Kevin’s children of a lifetime of memories.

“The case has never been closed and a dedicated team of detectives has been reinvestigating what happened that night using the latest investigative tools and technology.

“Following recent developments we have visited the neighbourhood to engage with a number of people we believe could help with our inquiries.

“It was a very positive exercise and I’d like to thank people for their cooperation.

“The arrest is also an important development and we have shared the news with Denise and other family members.

“We know the answer to Kevin’s murder lies within the community and we also believe allegiances and loyalties will have changed after the passing of more than three decades.

“I’d continue to encourage anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please continue to get in touch with our officers or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

See more at mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM020212O01-PO1.