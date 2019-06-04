Frenbot charity football match to be held in Forest Town

Celebrities from TV stage, radio and ex-footballers will be lacing up for the second annual Frenbot Football Charity Match at Forest town Arena on Saturday June 8.

The two charities for 2019 are The Kings Mill Toy Appeal 2019, and Once upon a Smile, which provide opportunities for children to understand and express their emotions during bereavement in a fun and safe environment.

The event is being organised by Craig French and Russell Talbot who work at Full Circle Employment Agency Ltd.

Craig said: “Last year we held our very first Frenbot Football Charity Match in which we raised £3150.80 for The National Autistic Society and we could not have done this without all the help of all the local businesses. Once upon a smile will be bringing their own team and they will be made up of Celebrities from TV, stage, radio and ex-footballers.

“Our assistant manager for the game is Chris Gascoigne (Peter Barlow from Coronation Street). Also attending is Sandra Martin form Gogglebox.

“There will be plenty of children’s entertainment including face-painting, bouncy castle and a mini fun fair.”

H added: “We already have a number of local companies getting involved, including Mansfield 103.2 who are doing an outside broadcast on the day, Dean Bartlett ( The Active Health Centre), Forever Young, the wonderful Trinder sisters ( Katie & Lucy Trinder) at Dalmatian Systems. Miss. Mansfield & Sherwood Forest (Hoping she will carry the match ball out). Our local drum and bugle band will be playing while the players make their way onto the pitch. We have also recorded our set for Barghy’s Business Belters which was played on air at the end of March.”

There will be an entry fee on the gate of £3. Raffle tickets can be purchased on the day at £1 per strip of five numbers or purchased prior to the event from one of the outlets listed on the Full Circle Catering website www.fullcirclecatering.co.uk under the Charity Football Match tab.