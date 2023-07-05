Free support for people with a life-limiting illness at hospice pop-up sessions in Eastwood

Members of the Nottinghamshire Hospice wellbeing team are to run monthly outreach sessions at St Mary’s Church starting on Friday, July 14.

Attendees can learn more about the hospice and take part in a different activity each month, such as cake decorating, craft and watercolours, and receive mini sessions of complementary therapies like hand massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Scott, senior occupational therapist at Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: “It’s a chance to chat to our team over a cuppa, find out more about what the hospice does and sample some of our activities.

Pop-up sessions are coming to Eastwood this month.

“The focus is on promoting wellbeing, widening access to therapeutic activities and helping patients and carers face the challenges associated with a life-limiting condition.

“Our aim is to optimise quality of life both for patients and their carers.”

Nottinghamshire Hospice provides a programme of wellbeing activities for people affected by life-limiting illness at its Nottingham premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eastwood event will give people in the area, who may not be able to travel to Nottingham, a chance to sample these activities.

The team hopes to be able to offer more pop-up sessions in other parts of the county in the future.