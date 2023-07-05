Free support for people with a life-limiting illness at hospice pop-up sessions in Eastwood
Members of the Nottinghamshire Hospice wellbeing team are to run monthly outreach sessions at St Mary’s Church starting on Friday, July 14.
Attendees can learn more about the hospice and take part in a different activity each month, such as cake decorating, craft and watercolours, and receive mini sessions of complementary therapies like hand massage.
Amy Scott, senior occupational therapist at Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: “It’s a chance to chat to our team over a cuppa, find out more about what the hospice does and sample some of our activities.
“The focus is on promoting wellbeing, widening access to therapeutic activities and helping patients and carers face the challenges associated with a life-limiting condition.
“Our aim is to optimise quality of life both for patients and their carers.”
Nottinghamshire Hospice provides a programme of wellbeing activities for people affected by life-limiting illness at its Nottingham premises.
The Eastwood event will give people in the area, who may not be able to travel to Nottingham, a chance to sample these activities.
The team hopes to be able to offer more pop-up sessions in other parts of the county in the future.
The first session will be held on Friday, July 14, then monthly on the second Friday of each month from 10am to midday at St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Eastwood.