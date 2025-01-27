Free police scheme to upgrade bike security to be expanded across Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public will be able to increase the security of their bicycles as part of a refreshed police initiative, which is expanding across the city and county.

Nottinghamshire Police provides a free bike-marking service as part of the force’s Prevention Hub to deter bicycle thefts and offer specialist crime prevention advice to cyclists.

The scheme is now being expanded to all neighbourhood policing teams in each city and county area to provide coverage across Nottinghamshire.

In 2024, bike-marking events took place at select locations including the University of Nottingham and Queen’s Medical Centre.

Nottinghamshire Police is rolling out its free bike marking scheme across the county. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Each team has access to a bike-marking kit with work mats, awareness posters, and tamper-proof stickers, allowing officers to conduct events more frequently and increase the number of registered bikes.

Research suggests that cyclists are up to 83 per cent less likely to have their bike targeted and stolen if it is visibly BikeRegister marked.

Members of the public will be able to have their bicycles marked with a unique code for free and then registered with the national BikeRegister database at the events, which makes it easier for Nottinghamshire Police to reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

It can also act as a deterrent for thieves as the bike is permanently marked, making it less desirable to steal and harder to sell on.

Two tamper-proof stickers are attached to a bicycle’s frame, and the make, model and a photograph of the bike are recorded along with the details of the registered keeper, which are uploaded to the database.

Officers then actively check seized bikes on the BikeRegister database to see whether they have been reported as lost or stolen.

Pedal cycles and electrically assisted e-bikes are both eligible to be registered as part of the scheme, but e-scooters are not.

BikeRegister is recognised as the National Cycle Database and is used by all UK police forces to search for stolen and recovered bicycles.

Anyone interested in attending a bike-marking event is encouraged to check the social media pages of their local neighbourhood teams where upcoming dates will be publicised.

In the past two months, several arrests have also been made after e-bikes and bicycles were reported as stolen.

Officers also seized 10 bikes and e-scooters and three motors or batteries during a clampdown on illegal vehicles in Nottingham city centre on December 23.

Tom Ford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Bike marking is an effective way for cyclists to deter bicycle thieves and I’m pleased to say that we are expanding this free service across Nottinghamshire.

“This will allow our neighbourhood teams to host events more frequently in new areas across the city and county while increasing the number of registered bikes to deter thieves.

“We are working hard to reduce bicycle thefts through targeted patrols to disrupt and arrest offenders.

“Combining this enforcement action with preventative marking events helps bike owners secure their property and makes it more difficult for criminals to operate.

“Bikes that are marked and stored in a secure location are a less appealing target for thieves.

"The database helps us to identify stolen bicycles and return those that are recovered to their owners.

“We would urge cyclists to invest at least 10 per cent of the value of their bicycle or e-bike into suitable security measures, such as a D-lock.

“If you own a bicycle or e-bike please consider coming along to one of our upcoming events to secure your property.”