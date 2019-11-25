Shoppers may soon be able to advantage of two hours of free parking in some Ashfield District Council run car parks.

At a meeting of Ashfield District Councils' cabinet, council leader Jason Zadrozny said that around 10 percent of parking spaces in Ashfield will be extended to provide two hours free parking.

Free parking could be extended to two hours in Ashfield car parks

This will see 12 spaces in Sutton Market Place, 35 spaces in Piggins Croft, Hucknall and eight spaces on Hodgkinson road in Kirkby extend their free parking times from one hour to two.

The spaces will be specially designated and clearly marked, and are being provided in a bid to boost footfall and spending in town centres in the district.

Councillor John Wilmott said at the meeting: "One of our most important issues is the town centre. We want to try and help shops and shopkeepers get much more footfall.

"This is a huge opportunity for people to be able to do their shopping in the town centre. This is a fabulous decision."

Councillor Zadrozny added: "That's a great thing in regenerating our town centres. One of the biggest things we're doing is introducing two hours free parking in all of our town centres.

"It's great news to bring business back in and help people shop.

"In December we will be making more parking free again."

Councillor Relf: "All the work to regenerate our town centres is greatly welcomed, and changes to the parking order are very positive."

The scheme will now go to public consultation, and if major objections are received, the cabinet will review the plans.

If approved, the changes should come into effect by May 2020.

As part of the same motion, the council approved a bid to introduce charges at the car park at King's Mill Reservoir.

The first hour would remain free, and every two hours thereafter would be £1.00, to raise funds for 'income generation for reinvestment'.

A report to the council states that funding has been secured to to increase the parking capacity to 38 spaces, to combat overspill parking along the access road.

However, as part of the terms of the funding being granted by Heritage Lottery Funding, the council must generate income to be reinvested, hence the charges.

A visitor usage survey found that over 70 per cent of visitors stay for less than an hour, and future income from the parking tariff will be used to cover the investment and repayment plan.

The scheme will be considered by full council in February and if approved will be implemented from March 2020.

Both schemes will now go to public consultation, and objections can be made until December 30.