Free electric blanket testing available in Sutton library to help keep you safe this winter

Ashfield residents who own an electric blanket are invited to bring them along for testing where they will be replaced for a new one should they fail.

At recent testing events in Nottinghamshire 60 per cent of electric blankets were found to be unsafe, prompting an appeal to residents to check their blankets for signs of wear.

The events were organised by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and residents whose blanket failed the testing were given a brand new replacement electric blanket for free.

Some blankets which failed the testing were found to be more than 50-years-old.

Safety advice currently suggests that electric blankets should be replaced every ten years and so the county council’s trading standards team is advising anyone with an electric blanket to check for signs of scorch marks, fraying fabric, exposed elements, creasing or folding, soiling, damp patches, tie tapes damaged or missing, worn flex, loose connections, or an old BEAB safety mark (a round symbol), this means it is more than ten-years-old.

Any electric blankets displaying any of the warning signs should be disposed of at any of Nottinghamshire 12 household waste and recycling centres rather than in the general waste bin.

In response to the recent testing figures, the county council will now hold a further testing event, in partnership with Electrical Safety First, on Monday, December 2, at Sutton Library in Idlewells Shopping Centre.

Residents who own an electric blanket are invited to bring them along for testing where they will be replaced for a new one should they fail. Appointments can be booked by calling 0115 804 4555.

Coun Gordon Wheeler, deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “These figures show the reality that we have potentially stopped a number of fires due to unsafe electric blankets in Nottinghamshire.

“However, while the figures offer a sense of relief that these blankets are now longer being used, we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg as there will be other Nottinghamshire residents who use electric blankets who may have an item in the same or worse condition.

“It is for this reason that my message is as follows – if you or someone you know owns and uses an electric blanket, don’t delay spending just a few minutes checking it for the key signs of wear.

“Your blanket doesn’t have to meet all of the ten points listed above to mean it needs replacing – even just having one of these signs of wear means that your blanket shouldn’t be used any further.

“We’re really keen that residents sign up to get their blankets tested at our new date in December.

“I’d like to reassure anyone who may be thinking about attending that they won’t be left without an electric blanket should theirs fail safety testing as our friendly trading standards team will be on hand to issue a brand new one if needs be.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support in offering these three events.

“Sadly, over the last few years we have seen a number of fatal house fires in Nottinghamshire caused by electric blankets, so remember, it only takes a few minutes to check yours or to book an appointment to come along and get it tested.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Community Engagement and Partnerships Manager, Natasha Neale, says: “Electric blankets can pose a significant fire risk due to their potential of overheating, frayed wires, or loose connections.

“We always recommend that you replace it after ten years, or if it becomes faulty, to minimise the fire risks within your home.

“These events were also a great opportunity for us to meet vulnerable residents of Nottinghamshire, and to give them vital fire safety information. We generated over 50 Safe and Well Visits, meaning we could promote our fire safety agenda and ensure residents across the county have working smoke alarms in their properties.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Nottinghamshire County Council and Trading Standards again at these events and we look forward to the next one at the start of December.

“We encourage everyone across the Ashfield district to book an appointment, as replacing your unsafe electric blanket gives you reassurance, knowing you and your family are protected from fire.”