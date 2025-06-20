Free 'cool' space at Warsop Health Hub as the weather heats up
Warsop Health Hub, operated by MORE Leisure on behalf of Mansfield Council, announced on Facebook that their facility is available as a cool space during hot days.
During the winter months, with rising energy costs, many community venues have opened their spaces as warm rooms, providing a free area for residents to gather and stay warm when temperatures drop.
So, this ‘cool’ space is a new concept for the summer season.
A spokesperson said: “Are you struggling with the hot weather? Do you want somewhere cool to sit?
“Come along to Warsop Health Hub and use our Cool Space for free!
“This is on through next week, and if the heat sticks around, we will too.
“No membership required. Children must be accompanied by and adult.”
Will other venues offer a similar service?