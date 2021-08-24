Free art workshops in Mansfield Woodhouse
Aspiring artists can tap into their creative side at free art workshops in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:34 pm
On Saturday, September 4, a Marvelous Mosaics arts and crafts workshop, inspired by Mansfield Woodhouse Roman Mosaics, is taking place between 10am and 12pm followed by a Shadow Puppetry Workshop, inspired by local stories, between 1pm and 3pm, at Mansfield Woodhouse Library in Church Street.
Both these workshops are for young people aged between eight and 15-years-old.
The workshops are being run by Artful. For more information visit www.artfulonline.org.