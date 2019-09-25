Free activities this weekend at Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre

Ashfield families are invited to celebrate 17 years of Everyone Active in Ashfield with a weekend of free activities.

Everyone Active is hosting open days across its Lammas and Hucknall leisure centres on Saturday September 28, which will be packed full of free activities for the whole family to

Lammas Leisure Centre

enjoy.

The event celebrates Everyone Active’s 17 years in Ashfield, in which time it has worked with Ashfield District Council to provide more opportunities and activities for the community to get active.

There’ll be a host of complimentary activities at both sites on Saturday, such as free swimming lesson taster sessions and activities for the little ones such as bouncy castles.

At Hucknall there will be Max Whitlock gymnastics taster sessions from 8.30–11:30am, a family Zumba class for over 14s from 8.30-9.30am and free virtual classes throughout the day.

At Lammas Leisure Centre there will be sports displays galore alongside the free activities, with a host of Everyone Active Sporting Champions taking to the ice between 11:15am- 12pm to showcase their best routines.

There will be a karate display and interactive zone open between 12.30-1.30pm and the Sutton Swim Club will demonstrate their skills between 1-1.30pm.

Additionally there will be free public swimming at Lammas at times across the afternoon and an ice-skating happy hour between 12-1pm.

A detailed timetable of activities for each site will be updated on each centre’s Facebook page, so visitors are advised to check there for all the latest information.

Most of the free activity sessions need to be booked in advance, this can be done through each centre’s reception.

Lammas Leisure Centre and Hucknall Leisure Centre are two of the four facilities in the area managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield District Council.

The sports and leisure provider has worked in partnership with council for the last 17 years and in this time has focused on improving the leisure facilities in the area.

Lammas Leisure Centre celebrated its 10 th birthday last year and across both sites group fitness participation has increased after the introduction of virtual group exercise classes.

A dedicated Active Communities team was also recruited in 2012 to encourage further participation in activity and to promote healthy lifestyles in the district.

Councillor Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council and portfolio holder for health and leisure, csaid: “We are proud to be working in collaboration with Everyone Active to

promote the fantastic facilities and activities that are on offer at our leisure centres.

Allowing our residents the chance to lead a healthy and active lifestyle is a big priority for the Council.

"We have been working hard to improve the leisure provision in Ashfield; the new leisure destination in Kirkby will be a welcome addition to our portfolio of high class leisure facilities.”

Richard Chatwin, contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “The open days at Lammas and Hucknall leisure centres promise to be fun events for everyone to get involved in.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic 17 years working in Ashfield so far and these legacy days at both centres are a great way to celebrate that.

“We have such a varied range of facilities at both sites, and this event will showcase all the ways people can use the centres to get active and improve their health and wellbeing.

"Whether that’s ice skating or karate at Lammas or gymnastics and Zumba at Hucknall, there’s a great selection of activities on offer which give people the opportunity to get active

for free.

"We hope they come down and enjoy the activities on offer and maybe find a new sport that they enjoy.”