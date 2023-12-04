Frankenstein and Igor are coming to Kimberley for Christmas
Famed for their classical summer season UK tours, professional Gloucester-based Rain or Shine Theatre Company are proud to present their brand-new, fast-paced comic production ‘Frankenstein – or a play about a man wot built another man’, which is booked into theatres, village halls and other community venues across the land.
And it is coming to Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley for one night only on December 28 to raise funds for young cricketers at Kimberley Institute CC.
Victor Frankenstein is on a scientific quest.
He believes that he alone is destined to break through the greatest boundary of the medical world and harness the power to control life and death.
Along with his faithful assistant, Igor, he finds that the act of creation is not all it’s cracked up to be when his efforts finally bring a homemade man to life.
The only true question is who is the monster – Victor or his creation?
Join Rain or Shine this winter for their hilarious take on Mary Shelley’sGothic classic.
Expect gags, fast paced chaos, well-timed comic set pieces and hats – lots and lots of hats.
Rain or Shine was formed in 1997 and says it’s aim is to ‘bring classical professional theatre into the heart of local communities at an affordable price and we hope that we succeed in this aim’.
The performance in Kimberley starts at 6.30pm and tickets priced £12 (£8 for children) are available direct on the Rain or Shine credit card hotline on 03306 600541, by e-mailing [email protected] or online at rainorshine.co.uk