Baron Frankenstein and Igor are all set to visit Kimberley this Christmas with a new family comedy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Famed for their classical summer season UK tours, professional Gloucester-based Rain or Shine Theatre Company are proud to present their brand-new, fast-paced comic production ‘Frankenstein – or a play about a man wot built another man’, which is booked into theatres, village halls and other community venues across the land.

And it is coming to Holy Trinity Church in Kimberley for one night only on December 28 to raise funds for young cricketers at Kimberley Institute CC.

Victor Frankenstein is on a scientific quest.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankenstein is coming to Kimberley this Christmas. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes that he alone is destined to break through the greatest boundary of the medical world and harness the power to control life and death.

Along with his faithful assistant, Igor, he finds that the act of creation is not all it’s cracked up to be when his efforts finally bring a homemade man to life.

The only true question is who is the monster – Victor or his creation?

The show is being performed by professional theatre company Rain or Shine. Photo: Submitted

Join Rain or Shine this winter for their hilarious take on Mary Shelley’sGothic classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect gags, fast paced chaos, well-timed comic set pieces and hats – lots and lots of hats.

Rain or Shine was formed in 1997 and says it’s aim is to ‘bring classical professional theatre into the heart of local communities at an affordable price and we hope that we succeed in this aim’.