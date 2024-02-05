Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joel is active in the scouting movement and is now a leader for Clowne Scouts and a local explorer leader.

The former Scout is currently studying at Sheffield Hallam University, where he is in his second year of a three-year degree course to become a Primary School Teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Joel – www.fb.com/JoelFoxMusic – said music has always been his first love, having regularly attended many grassroots festivals and gigs as a child.

Joel Fox, 19, is the musician behind FoxyFest.

Joel said he has always had a keen interest in music and is self-taught on the guitar from watching YouTube videos, leaving secondary education with a Distinction in music.

Joel said he then went on to Chesterfield College for a music performance and production course, running a series of successful events as part of his studies.

He said this line of study led him to launch ‘FoxyFest’ – a family-friendly indoor fundraising music festival at the Black Market Venue, Warsop, attended by over 100 people in its inaugural year as the festival raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes.

Joel said: “I really want to carry on with music promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I now a great team supporting with the festival and a fantastic lineup.

“Please support local promoters and artists by purchasing your tickets for FoxyFest today.”

For a full list of the star-studded lineup, visit www.facebook.com/FoxyFestFestival, and readers can purchase tickets for the event at www.ticketsource.co.uk/joel-fox/t-monxozp