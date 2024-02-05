FoxyFest: 19-year-old musician behind popular Warsop music festival
Joel is active in the scouting movement and is now a leader for Clowne Scouts and a local explorer leader.
The former Scout is currently studying at Sheffield Hallam University, where he is in his second year of a three-year degree course to become a Primary School Teacher.
But Joel – www.fb.com/JoelFoxMusic – said music has always been his first love, having regularly attended many grassroots festivals and gigs as a child.
Joel said he has always had a keen interest in music and is self-taught on the guitar from watching YouTube videos, leaving secondary education with a Distinction in music.
Joel said he then went on to Chesterfield College for a music performance and production course, running a series of successful events as part of his studies.
He said this line of study led him to launch ‘FoxyFest’ – a family-friendly indoor fundraising music festival at the Black Market Venue, Warsop, attended by over 100 people in its inaugural year as the festival raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes.
Joel said: “I really want to carry on with music promotion.
“And I now a great team supporting with the festival and a fantastic lineup.
FoxyFest 2024 will be held at the Black Market Venue, Warsop on April 6.