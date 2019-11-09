Four more men charged with murder of Sutton man

Four more men have today been charged with the murder of Ross Ball in Sutton.

Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court earlier on Friday charged with murder. He has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

Police have charged six men after the incident.

Four more men have since been charged with murder and are due to appear at Nottingham magistrates' court on Saturday. They are Shaun Buckley, 28, of Lanchester Way, Solihull; John McDonald, 24, of Stratford Road, Hull Green; Anthony Daw, 24, of Cherry Grove, Smethwick; and Jake Honer, 20, of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull.

A sixth man, Adam Collins, 35, of Forest Road, Sutton, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on Friday after he was charged with assisting an offender. He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6.

Mr Ball, 42, died of stab wounds following an incident in Langton Road on November 1.

