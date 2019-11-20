'Four casualties' in Sutton crash

Firefighters, paramedics and police dealt with a collision in Sutton.

A firefighter crew from Alfreton arrived at the scene of the crash on Cauldwell Road after receiving a call at around 6.54pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 19).

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance were already on scene dealing with four casualties who had been released from their vehicles.

Firefighters made the vehicles and scene safe.

