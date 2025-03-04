Forward-thinking rebrand for Mansfield business improvement district (BID)

Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) has undergone a forward-thinking rebrand to reflect its role as a 'catalyst for progress’.

Mansfield BID has announced a rebranding initiative, emphasising that they represent more than just a ‘Business Improvement District’.

Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) was established in 2010 to enhance the business environment of the town centre.

BID, rebranded as Mansfield Forward BID, functions as a non-profit organisation governed by a board of directors.

They announced the brand change on Facebook, believing the new name reflects their role as a “catalyst for progress”.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Forward BID stated: “We’re here to empower our businesses, enhance our town, and champion Mansfield’s future.

“Our new name and identity align with our vision: forward-thinking, forward-moving.”

Residents and businesses have been informed to anticipate larger projects, improved support, and a stronger Mansfield.

For more information about Mansfield Forward BID, visit www.facebook.com/mansfieldforward.bid.

