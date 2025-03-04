Forward-thinking rebrand for Mansfield business improvement district (BID)
Mansfield BID has announced a rebranding initiative, emphasising that they represent more than just a ‘Business Improvement District’.
Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) was established in 2010 to enhance the business environment of the town centre.
BID, rebranded as Mansfield Forward BID, functions as a non-profit organisation governed by a board of directors.
They announced the brand change on Facebook, believing the new name reflects their role as a “catalyst for progress”.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Forward BID stated: “We’re here to empower our businesses, enhance our town, and champion Mansfield’s future.
“Our new name and identity align with our vision: forward-thinking, forward-moving.”
Residents and businesses have been informed to anticipate larger projects, improved support, and a stronger Mansfield.
For more information about Mansfield Forward BID, visit www.facebook.com/mansfieldforward.bid.
