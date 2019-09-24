Councillors approved plans to build a new Co-Op store in Warsop at a meeting last night (September 23).

The Gate pub on Warsop Road, which closed in 2017, will be demolished to make way for the store.

Councillor Debra Barlow, independent member for Market Warsop on Mansfield District Council, objected to the proposal at the meeting of Mansfield District Council’s planning applications committee.

Coun Barlow said: “The residents of Warsop are begging for a supermarket. Co-Op seems to have a monopoly in Warsop - The Co-Op on the High Street is 100 meters away.

“Why can’t they build into the existing building?

Former Warsop pub to be demolished to make way for Co-Op

"They are demolishing a well known, significant building and for what - a prefab convenience store?

Coun Barlow also raised objections on the basis that the A60 could not cope with the extra traffic, and that business would be taken from Warsop's High Street.

Councillor Bill Drewett, who sits on the committee said: “If no-one comes forward for the building it’s going to fall into disrepair."

Councillor Lee Anderson added: “Nobody is going to rush to buy [the pub]. The Co-Op will be full, there is a demand with new houses in the area.

“I’m not sure it will have an impact on Warsop’s High Street, the independent traders tell me they have a reliable customer base.

“It’s a derelict eyesore.”

Five councillors voted in favour of the plans, and four against. The motion was passed and permission will be granted.

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Barlow said: "I strongly beleive the committee should have taken the problem of the roads into consideration.

"It hurts to hear councillors talking about boosting High Streets, then approving a convenience store that is not needed or wanted."