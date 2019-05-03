Former Sutton workshop and office up for auction at guide price of £46,000

A former textiles workshop in Sutton is set to go under the hammer in June.

The former workshop and office at 7 Beighton Street, Sutton in Ashfield, , is a two-storey mid-terraced property with ground floor workshop and trade counter space, and office accommodation on the first floor.

The property has a guide price of £46,000+.

It is due to be sold by SDL Auctions Graham Penny at its auction at Nottingham Racecourse on Thursday June 6.

Until recently, the now vacant property housed a successful textiles and pneumatics company, which has relocated due to expansion of the business, leaving a property with the potential for a number of uses.

“There are almost endless possibilities at this property,” said auctions valuer Nick Trow. “It is ideal for an investor with a commercial or residential portfolio - the building would suit a number of businesses, subject to the relevant planning permissions.

“In the past it has been a builders’ merchants, so this is a possibility. A useful feature of the property is the vehicular access directly into the workshop via sliding shutters, which makes it ideal as a garage for car repairs or simply for a car enthusiast. It has three-phase electrics, too, which is another benefit for a business of this type.”

The front door of the property leads into a small reception area, with a stairwell to the first floor which could provide separate access to a self-contained apartment.

On the ground floor of the property is a small workshop, plus the large workshop/trade counter area with a second flight of stairs leading to the first-floor offices. There is also a fire escape leading directly from the workshop into the free public car park at the back of the premises.

The first floor of the property, which has three offices, a staff kitchen and separate ladies’ and gents’ WCs, offers a great deal of versatility.

Nick added: “One of the benefits of this property is that the first-floor layout is largely stud-partitioned so it could be opened up or reconfigured to suit the new owner’s needs.”

Beighton Street is on the north-east side of Sutton-in-Ashfield, a 10-minute walk to the Idlewells Shopping Centre in the centre of the town. It is convenient for shops, supermarkets, and amenities including schools, medical services and a post office, and the popular Sutton Lawn park is nearby.

